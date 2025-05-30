New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly bye-elections, which are scheduled to be held on June 19.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tops the star campaigner list for the bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar constituencies in Gujarat. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are also named as star campaigners.

Other prominent party leaders listed as star campaigners include Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi, Raghav Chadha, Imran Hussain, Durgesh Pathak, Gulab Singh Yadav, Hemant Khava, Umesh Makavana, Sudhir Vaghani, Mahraj Malik, and Pravin Ram, among others.

The bye-elections will be held in Gujarat's Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies. These elections are to fill the seats left vacant by the passing of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai, respectively.

Earlier in April, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil announced that the party will contest the Visavadar and Kadi bye-elections independently, without allying with the AAP or other INDIA bloc partners.

Gohil explained that the decision was taken unanimously after analysing past electoral trends in the state. "Gujaratis have never voted for a third front. Here, it is either Congress or the BJP," he said.

He further added, "During the last elections, the AAP tried its best. All of the big leaders of the AAP campaigned for the party, but they were still only able to get 10.5-11 per cent of votes and damaged the Congress party in elections."

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is June 2, 2025. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 3. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. The bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 19, and votes will be counted on June 23.

The EC has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. (ANI)

