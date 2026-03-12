New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced the first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election in Kerala.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala are expected to set a benchmark for democratic practices, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the state's election machinery and cooperation from political parties.

"All the political parties and the entire election machinery have assured that the upcoming elections in Kerala are going to be the model not only for the country, but for the world," he said.

Earlier, Kumar had announced several initiatives aimed at ensuring transparency and improving the voting experience. According to the Election Commission of India, electors will be allowed to carry their mobile phones up to the gate of the polling station to facilitate ease of voting.

In another first for Kerala, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will display colour photographs of candidates to help voters identify them easily.

The Chief Election Commissioner also said that Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data directly to the ECINET application every two hours during polling. Kumar said additional measures have been introduced to streamline the counting process. Postal ballots will be counted two rounds before EVM votes, while mandatory counting of VVPAT slips will take place in cases where there is a mismatch between Form 17C and EVM data.

The Election Commission also announced that all polling stations in the state will have 100 per cent webcasting to ensure transparency during the voting process. To enhance voter participation, special arrangements have been made for senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities, who will have the option to vote from home.

Kerala is expected to witness large voter participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, with dedicated outreach programmes being conducted in colleges to encourage youth participation. The Commission said the state's strong democratic traditions and high literacy levels are expected to contribute to a smooth and credible electoral process. (ANI)

