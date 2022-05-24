Panaji, May 24 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced a new committee for Goa, which will be headed by lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar, who was the party's chief ministerial face for the recently held Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters here, AAP leader and the party's Goa desk in-charge Atishi said the new executive committee will be headed by Palekar, while party MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz D'Silva will be its working presidents.

Former Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress committee president Pratima Coutinho, who had joined the AAP in the run up to the Assembly elections, has been nominated as the president of the party's women's wing for the coastal state.

Lawyer-turned-politician Anoop Kudtarkar has been nominated as the president of the party's youth wing in Goa.

Senior leaders Valmiki Naik, Surel Tilve, Ramarao Wagh, Cecile Rodrigues, Sandesh Telekar and Patricia Fernandes have been appointed as the vice presidents, it was stated.

Rajesh Calangutkar, Ritesh Chodankar, Gerson Gomes and Premanand Nanuskar are appointed as organisation secretaries, while former Goa Shiv Sena chief Upendra Gaonkar, who has joined the AAP, will be the general secretary (frontal organisation) and Francis Coelho will be the general secretary (campaign and communication).

Anil Gaonkar has been made the president of the scheduled tribe wing and Jamesh Fernandes will head the minority wing in the Goa unit.

Party leaders Prashant Naik, Lincon Vaz, Roque Mascarenhas, Roshni Gawas, Mahesh Satalkar, Uday Salkar, Abhijit Desai and Mario Cordeiro are joint secretaries (organisation building), while Dr Vibhas Prabhudesai and Neri Fernandes are joint secretaries (coordination). Prasad Shapurkar, Sunil Loran and Vishnu Naik will be part of the state unit's legal cell, it was stated.

