The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Research Associate (Grade ‘E’) posts. The last date to apply is May 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.

The job requires the development of objective type aptitude and achievement tests designed to assess primarily cognitive ability and research in the area of Psychometrics/ Psychological measurement. Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here

Vacancy details:

Post: Research Associates

Grade: E

Basic Pay: Rs 44, 9900/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done post-graduation in psychology/education/psychological measurement/psychometrics/management/psychometrics/management specialisation in HR with 55% marks from recognised universities. SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 797 Non-Gazetted Posts At ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

Minimum Work experiences: Preferably one year of experience in academic research/ test development. Competency in operating computers is a must.

Selection Process: Online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise and personal interview.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can visit the official site of IBPS at https://www.ibps.in to apply online. No other mode of application will be accepted.

