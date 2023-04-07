Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed as the AAP's election in-charge on Friday for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared this information on his Twitter handle.

"Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ji has been given the responsibility of in-charge of Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency by-election. Congratulations…," said Mann in his tweet.

Cheema later thanked Mann for giving him the responsibility.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Thursday had named former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Rinku joined the AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann on Wednesday.

Rinku was the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat in the previous assembly. He was defeated by the AAP candidate Sheetal Angural during the 2022 state assembly polls.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

