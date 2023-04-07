Navi Mumbai, April 7: Residents of NMMC, Kharghar and Kamothe will have to brace for 24 hours water cut, starting from Monday, April 10 due to maintenance and repair works. Moreover, on Tuesday too, the water supply will be at low pressure.

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, there will be no water supply in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction as well as Kharghar and Kamothe as a 24-hour shutdown from April 10 to April 11 will be undertaken to facilitate a number of works including the maintenance work of Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline. Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Owing to Repair Works, Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

During this downtime, several maintenance works like shifting the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Karjat-Panvel Railway line, crossing the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel Railway line below the Expressway bridge at Kalamboli, as well as maintenance work of the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline will be taken up. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 15% Cut in Water Supply for City and Suburbs for a Month From March 31.

Due to this there will be a shutdown from the Bhokarpada water Treatment plant from April 10 morning 10.00 am to April 11, morning 10.00 am. Therefore, the water supply in the NMMC area as well as in Kamothe and Kharghar will remain closed from Monday, April 10 evening to Tuesday 11 morning. The water supply will be resumed at 12 noon on April 11, however, at low pressure for a few hours.

Accordingly, the citizens of NMMC, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes have been urged to cooperate with the NMMC by conserving and using water sparingly during this period.

Recently, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had undertaken a similar exercise on March 24. The water supply was impacted in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and a few industrial areas due to the move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).