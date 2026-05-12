India News | AAP Appoints Three Additional 'sah Prabharis' for Gujarat

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed three additional 'sah prabharis' for Gujarat as part of efforts to strengthen the organization for the 2027 assembly elections in the state.

Vinay Mishra, Dinesh Mohania, and Gaurav Sharma have been appointed as 'sah prabharis'

Also Read | RBI Cancels Licence of Mumbai's Sarvodaya Co-Operative Bank; Here's Why.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" to citizens.

Kejriwal told the media that India had faced several crises since Independence, including wars and economic challenges, but such appeals had never been made to citizens on this scale.

Also Read | Vande Bharat TTE Suspended: Viral Video Shows Official Offering INR 750 Vande Bharat Ticket for INR 380.

"Since 1950, the country has faced many crises, including wars with Pakistan and China and economic crises. Leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi had appealed to people not to buy gold earlier as well, but no government had made such extensive 'seven appeals' to citizens. The nation is in shock," Kejriwal said.

"I have three requests from the PM. He should tell the nation the condition of our economy today and what is expected in the near future. Today, a lot of rumours are floating in the market and this is not good for confidence in the economy," Kejriwal added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)