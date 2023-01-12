New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The AAP government has proposed four dates for holding the elections of MCD mayor and sent the proposal to Lt Governor V K Saxena, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Sisodia said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is functioning without a mayor for past eight months and any further delay was not good.

"A proposal has been sent to the LG for holding mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a mayor for the last eight months. Therefore it was not good to delay it further," Sisodia said.

The first meeting of newly elected MCD House on January 6 was adjourned due to ruckus over the oath to aldermen appointed by the LG.

The AAP councilors and MLAs in the House had accused that there was a ploy to get voting rights for the aldermen to enable the BJP to have control over standing committee and zonal committees of the MCD.

The meeting was adjourned without electing new mayor and deputy mayor of the city.

In the MCD elections held in December last year, the AAP ended BJP's 15 year old rule in the civic body, winning 134 of the 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

