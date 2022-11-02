New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The AAP government is working on a "war footing" to clean the Najafgarh drain that is crucial for keeping the Yamuna pollution-free in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has also planned to build a 27 km-long road from Chhawla to Basaidarapur on both sides of Najafgarh drain here, he said.

The road will be linked to inner Ring road at Basaidarapur, outer Ring road at Keshavpur, Pankha Road at Vikaspuri, Najafgarh Road at Kakrola, Dwarka Expressway and many important roads leading to the airport, he said.

The project will benefit lakhs of people residing in colonies that include Punjabi Bagh, Paschim Vihar, Nilothi, Baprola, Kakrola, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Vikaspuri, Chhawla, he said.

After chairing a review meeting of the work on cleaning the drain, Sisodia said the Delhi government is constructing sewage treatment plants and laying sewer network in unauthorised colonies to ensure complete treatment of sewage flowing in the drain.

During the meeting, officials informed that 36 per cent of the total pollution in Najafgarh drain is contributed by three other drains coming from Haryana, according to an official statement.

Also, 32 drains of Delhi contribute 44 per cent of the pollution in the drain, it said.

The Delhi Jal Board will completely treat the water of these drains by upgrading its various STPs.

The Kejriwal government is working on war footing to clean the Najafgarh drain, it said.

Cleaning the Yamuna is the topmost priority of the Delhi government, the deputy chief minister said.

"In order to make the Yamuna pollution free, it is vital to treat the Najafgarh drain outflow completely before it falls into the river," Sisodia said.

Around 10 lakh cubic metres of silt will be removed from Najafgarh drain in the first phase and an amount of Rs 55 crore has been approved for this, said the statement.

Two silt humps that have developed at two places in Najafgarh drain will be cleaned to improve the flow of water as well as provide relief from vector-borne diseases, it said.

The Najafgarh drain is actually a river named Sahibi, the statement said.

The Kejriwal government has initiated efforts to revive this drain and return it to its former glory as the Sahibi river. The Najafgarh drain entering Yamuna from Dhansa is about 57 km long. It has a rural stretch of 18 km from Dhansa to Chhawla, after which it reaches the urban stretch, it added.

