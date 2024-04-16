Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday held a public meeting in Nagpur in support of Congress' Ramtek Lok Sabha candidate Shyam Kumar Barve.

Taking to X the AAP leader said, "People of Maharashtra have decided to teach a lesson to the BJP. Huge public meeting in support of Congress candidate Shyam Kumar Barve from Ramtek. The people of Maharashtra have decided to teach a lesson to the traitors. Save the Constitution, save Democracy, remove Dictatorship. Vote on the issues of inflation, unemployment, and farming. 'NDA harao INDIA jitao' (Defeat NDA and make INDIA win.)"

Also Read | Dailyhunt's 'Trust of the Nation 2024' Survey: 61% of Respondents Expressed Satisfaction With the PM Narendra Modi Led-Government.

In another development, Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day released 'Vachan Nama' for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency today. "We plan to open an organic fruits and vegetables and foodgrains market in Nagpur," he said.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari said that he is "101 per cent" sure of his victory and will try to win with a margin of more than five lakh votes. "I am 101 per cent sure of my victory. This time I will win the election with a very good margin. Given the support of the public, their enthusiasm, the hard work of the party workers, I will try my best to win with a margin of more than 5 lakhs," Gadkari said after his name was announced by the party.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Accuses Authorities of Preferential Treatment, Says Delhi CM Is Treated Like 'Like a Terrorist' in Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

Speaking about his development agenda for Nagpur, Gadkari said that he would try to make the city "pollution free" and convert it into a green city. "The all-round development of Nagpur Vidarbha has been the initial resolution of my political life. I will be working on tourism, industry IT, development of MIHAN, purification of Nag river and most importantly, to make Nagpur city free from air and noise pollution and try to make it a green city," the Union Transport Minister said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)