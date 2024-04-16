• 77 Lakh voices participate in the largest online poll of the country

• 63.6% express high satisfaction with PM Modi’s leadership amidst national crisis

Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content discovery platform, today unveiled the findings of its comprehensive "Trust of the Nation 2024" survey. The extensive online survey, administered via Dailyhunt, in 11 languages including English, Hindi, and key regional languages, garnered responses from over 77 lakhs participants across diverse demographics and is providing valuable insights into the public sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The survey, which aimed to understand the public's perception of the incumbent government's performance, with 61% of respondents expressing satisfaction with the current administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, 63% believe that the BJP/NDA alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls

Key findings from the survey include

2024 Election Sentiments

• Three out of five respondents (64%) are in favor of PM Narendra Modi’s continuance as Prime Minister; 21.8 % of respondents are in favour of Rahul Gandhi

• Nearly two out of three respondents (63%) believe that the upcoming elections will be won by BJP/NDA alliance

• In Delhi, PM Modi is the leading candidate capturing 57.7% of the vote. Rahul Gandhi received 24.2% of the vote, while Yogi Adityanath received 13.7%.

• In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi was the top choice for this year’s election, garnering 78.2% of the vote. Rahul Gandhi received 10% of the vote.

• In West Bengal, PM Modi emerged as the leading candidate, receiving 62.6% of the vote. Rahul Gandhi, received 19.6% of the vote, while Mamata Banerjee, the regional leader trailed at 14.8%

• In the southern states, the picture is more nuanced:

• In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi leads with 44.1% support, while PM Narendra Modi trails closely at 43.2%.

• However, Kerala appears to be a close contest, with PM Modi garnering 40.8% and Rahul Gandhi close behind at 40.5%

• In Telangana, PM Narendra Modi received 60.1% of the vote. Rahul Gandhi received 26.5% while N. Chandrababu Naidu trailed at 6.6%

• In Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi received 71.8% of the vote. Rahul Gandhi received 17.9% while N. Chandrababu Naidu trailed at 7.4% Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Bans Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala From Campaigning for 48 Hours Over Remarks on Hema Malini

Governance and Economic Progress

• Three-fifths (61%) of respondents have voiced their approval of the current administration's performance, while 21% have expressed dissatisfaction

• Over half (53.3%) of respondents rate the PM Modi government's economic management as 'very good', while 20.9% believe it 'could be better'

• Six in every ten (60%) respondents have stated that they are 'very happy' with the country's economic progress under PM Modi's leadership

• In the West, East, and North regions, 63% of people are satisfied with the country’s economic progress. In the South, only 55% of people approve of it.

• Over half of the respondents (52.6%) have indicated profound satisfaction with the government's vigorous anti-corruption measures under PM Modi's leadership, while 28.1% have expressed dissatisfaction

Foreign Policy

• Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) have given a 'very good' rating to the PM Modi Government's handling of foreign affairs, while 14.5% believe it 'could be better'

• Crisis Handling:

• A substantial 63.6% has conveyed great happiness with the leadership provided by PM Modi in times of national emergency, while 20.5% have responded as 'unhappy' and 10.7% have stated 'neutral'

• Welfare Initiatives:

• Over half of the respondents (53.8%) have expressed considerable contentment with the central government's welfare initiatives, while 24.9% are unhappy

Methodology

• Comprehensive online survey conducted by DailyHunt with questionnaire available in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, and key regional languages

• Diverse sample size of over 77 lakhs participants across demographics

• Respondents were across various age groups (18-24, 25-34 and 35+ years) and across genders and professions

• Survey questions were designed to assess public perception of the incumbent government's performance on like economic management, foreign policy, crisis handling, welfare initiatives and other aspects of governance