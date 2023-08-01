New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday issued a notice to Rajya Sabha seeking a short-duration discussion on August 2 over the recent communal violence that has erupted in the Nuh area in Haryana.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora in his notice emphasised that the violence has spread to Gurugram and Central government should take immediate steps to restore law and order in the region.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent communal violence that erupted in the Nuh area and later spread to Gurgaon, resulting in the loss of lives of three security personnel and injuries to many others. I condemn this act of violence and appeal for peace and harmony among all communities," the notice read.

"I also express my solidarity with the people who are trapped in Narhar temple and urge the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible. The situation in Gurgaon is alarming, as internet services have been suspended, prohibitory orders have been imposed, vehicles have been torched and shops vandalized. I urge the government to take immediate steps to restore law and order, ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and initiate a dialogue with all stakeholders to address the underlying issues that led to this conflict," it added.

The local authorities on Tuesday said mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday, in light of clashes between two groups.

Prohibitory orders were also put in place in the district a day after the clashes.

Following the clashes, a police contingent was deployed at the scene to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Nuh on Monday, the police said earlier.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said on Monday.

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. (ANI)

