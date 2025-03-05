New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): AAP leader Rituraj Jha, along with other AAP volunteers, put up a banner at the ITO Flyover on Wednesday to protest against the BJP-led Delhi government's delay in implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi, along with AAP MLAs and volunteers, staged a protest against the BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday over the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Speaking to ANI, AAP Leader Rituraj Jha said, "During a rally in Dwarka on January 30th, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed that Rs 2,500 per month would be transferred to the accounts of mothers and sisters. He said that with Women's Day just three days away, on March 8th, Rs 2,500 would be credited to the accounts of all mothers and sisters."

Jha added that the women of Delhi are eagerly waiting for this promise to be fulfilled. Further, he said, "You may have made promises across the country that were later dismissed as jokes, but in Delhi, you made a guarantee--' this is Modi's guarantee'--that Rs 2,500 would come on Women's Day."

He continued to reiterate that the women of Delhi were waiting for Modi to deliver on his promise. "We are asking, when will Rs 2,500 come? You have repeatedly said that it will be passed in the cabinet and credited to women's accounts on March 8th. But now, with only a few days left, we still don't know when the money will come. How many meetings will you hold? What will happen to the mothers and sisters who are waiting for their Rs 2,500?"

On Tuesday, while addressing the gathering, LoP Atishi said they were not protesting but waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the scheme. "We are not protesting. We are waiting. Modi Ji said that the first instalment of Rs 2,500 would be credited to all women's bank accounts in Delhi. He had said it was his guarantee. Four days are left. So we are waiting," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Wednesday, where a large number of people gathered to extend their greetings. Citizens and supporters presented bouquets and gifts to the Chief Minister as they met her during the event. The program witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees engaging in discussions with the Chief Minister. Several dignitaries and party workers were also present at the gathering. (ANI)

