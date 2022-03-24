New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday tendered his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The AAP has nominated Chadha for Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Also Read | Apple Introduces Driver's License Feature on iPhone in Arizona: Report.

Chadha is an MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency while also being party's co-incharge for Punjab.

The AAP has also nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Ashok Mittal, founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, and Sanjiv Arora to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: BJP MLAs Continue to Protest Outside Maharashtra Assembly Seeking Nawab Malik’s Resignation.

Five current Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab are retiring on April 9. The last day for filing the nominations is Monday.

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo, BJP's Shwait Malik, SAD's Naresh Gujral and SS Dhindsa from SAD-Sanyukt are the five Rajya Sabha MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

In all, Punjab has seven seats in the Upper House.

The term of SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Congress leader Ambika Soni, who are also Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, will end on July 4. Elections to these two seats would be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)