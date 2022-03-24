Mumbai, March 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Thursday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Since, the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, BJP has been pressing for Malik's resignation.

The Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4. Mumbai Court Extends Nawab Malik’s Judicial Custody Till April 4 in Money Laundering Case.

The court has also allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody. However, the court has kept his application for home food pending and will decide on this on the next date of hearing.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested on February 23.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had denied any interim relief to Malik and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

The Maharashtra state Assembly's annual budget session is scheduled to end on March 25.

