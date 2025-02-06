New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the deportation of 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

In his notice, Singh mentioned that the United States is said to have identified about 18,000 Indian nationals who entered the country illegally.

"Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion. A US deportation flight carrying about 100 Indian nationals accused of entering the country illegally has landed in the state of Punjab. The military aircraft, which left Texas late on Tuesday, is now in the city of Amritsar where authorities say they have put measures in place to process the deportees. President Donald Trump has made the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals a key policy. The US is said to have identified about 18,000 Indian nationals it believes entered illegally," the notice reads.

Earlier today, Congress leaders Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal moved adjournment notices to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government.

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken, send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said. (ANI)

