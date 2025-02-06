Mumbai, February 6: The results of Bodoland Territorial Council-run lottery games, being played on Thursday, February 6, 2025, are being announced online today. The Bodoland Lottery Result of today is available at the official website bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. This website gives you access to the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and the winners list of Thursday's lucky draw. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the popular lotteries played in the state of Assam.

For those who don't know, Bodoland or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is an autonomous region in Assam. Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi are some of the popular lotteries played in the region. No need to visit ad-loaded websites to check the Bodoland Lottery Result of Thursday, February 6. Just click here to get today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 6 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Bodoland Lottery's official website bodolotteries.com releases the Bodoland Lottery Result. On this online portal, participants can find the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file contains winners' list as well as winning ticket numbers. The results are announced daily at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 6, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Lottery players should know that betting and gambling are illegal in the country. However, 13 Indian states allow various lotteries. Those who are participating in lottery games must understand the financial risks involved.

