Indore, February 6: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 45-year-old allegedly died after suffering a heart attack in Indore and refusing to take medicine, citing Navkarsi. The deceased was later identified as Amit Chelawat. It is reported that Chelawat, a chemist by profession, allegedly suffered a fatal heart attack while playing badminton at Abhay Prashal in Indore on Wednesday morning, February 5.

As per an FPJ report, soon after Amit Chelawat, a resident of South Tukoganj, suffered a heart attack, his colleagues administered CPR and revived him for a brief period. However, he refused to take medicine when his colleagues tried to give him, citing the Jain tradition of "Navkarsi". So, what is Navkarsi? Indore Shocker: Youth Sexually Assaults 17-Year-Old Boy in Tilak Nagar, Records Act To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

In Jain tradition, Navkarsi prohibits eating before 8 AM. Shortly after he refused to take medicine, Chelawat suffered another attack. Unfortunately, he was declared dead at the hospital. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Chelawa used to play badminton regularly and was a health-conscious individual. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

After his death, Chelawat's family donated his eyes and skin to benefit those in need. Cardiologist Dr Manish Porwal said that physical activity increases the heart's demand for blood, thereby exposing hidden blockages. He also advised people to do regular ECG and TMT tests while cautioning against exercising on an empty stomach. Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

What Is Navkarsi?

Navkarsi is a morning ritual observed by members of the Jain community in which they refrain from consuming any food or drink until 48 minutes after sunrise. It is said to be a form of Pachkhan and refers to a vow or resolve taken by Jains to observe specific ethical and spiritual practices. According to Jain Knowledge, the practice of Navkarsi promotes discipline, increases spiritual focus and leads to adherence to the principles of non-violence and mindfulness.

