New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) AAP stands exposed before the people of Punjab for its "lies and false promises", Congress leaders from the state said on Tuesday and asserted that the grand old party would defeat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the upcoming assembly bypoll.

During a meeting at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in Delhi, Congress legislators from Punjab decided on the strategy for the budget session of the assembly and ways to corner the AAP government.

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed AAP supremo Kejriwal was going all out to ensure victory for the party's Ludhiana West assembly bypoll candidate Sanjiv Arora in order to secure a seat for himself in the Rajya Sabha.

Arora will have to resign from the Upper House if he wins the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be announced.

Bajwa said Kejriwal was doing everything himself as he wanted to get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

He also hit out at the AAP government for holding a short budget session from March 21 to 28.

He said there should be three sessions of 40 days each during a year and added this was a demand AAP used to raise when it was not in power.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the Congress would ensure victory of its candidate in the Ludhiana West bypoll.

AAP stands exposed before the people of Punjab for its "lies and false promises", he said.

Top Congress leaders from Punjab had earlier stressed the need to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level and a micro-management plan to expose the state's AAP government.

Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, had said there was an exodus in AAP in the state and added its boat was about to sink.

