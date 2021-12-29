New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Charged up after winning the Chandigarh local body polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out 'Shanti March' (peace rally) in Patiala on December 31.

According to the party, Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead the March and senior leader Bhagwant Mann will also be present in the rally.

This comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court. (ANI)

