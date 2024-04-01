New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Aam Admi Party workers held a protest outside Tihar Jail on Monday over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15.

Also Read | 'A Summon a Day Keeps the ED Happy': BRS MLC K Kavitha Accuses Enforcement Directorate of Persecution in Liquor Policy Case.

AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail and started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre.

"Kejriwal ko riha karo (Free Kejriwal)...gundagardi band kardo (Stop the hooliganism)...," party workers raised slogans.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Spa Employee Stabbed to Death by Male Friend in Jayanagar Due to Nature of Her Job; Accused Arrested.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail.

According to sources, Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh was shifted to jail number 5 a few days ago," they added.

Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, will remain in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is in Jail No 5, BRS leader K Kavitha has been lodged in Jail No 6.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction.

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books.

The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.

Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided", authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)