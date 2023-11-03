New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Sanjay Singh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court.

In the petition, Sanjay Singh has termed his arrest by the ED as illegal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 this year had arrested Singh after a day-long questioning by ED officials at his Delhi residence.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Singh had moved an application seeking directions to jail authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment and to allow him to continue regular treatment from his private doctor.

Noting the submissions, the court said, Singh deserves adequate treatment which may not be possible from jail hence he be permitted to consult his eye specialist. The court said it did not see any reason to reject Singh's permission to seek private treatment.

The court further directed that no supporter of the accused be allowed near him in order to prevent any unnecessary trouble to patients of eye centres.

The court also allowed Sanjay Singh to sign two cheques for the purpose of meeting family expenses and also permitted him to sign two letters addressed to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in connection with the release of the transfer of funds.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP. (ANI)

