Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) Six days after a 58-year-old Army Brigadier ended his life by jumping in front of a train here, the Government Railway Police on Friday registered an abetement to suicide case against four senior officials including a woman.

The accused serve at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) here. The deceased too served at the same institute.

A police officer said a suicide note found at the deceased's house alleged that an inquiry was underway against him following a false complaint of sexual misconduct.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's son, one of the accused, a woman of the major rank, used to work with the deceased.

"The deceased had warned the woman and other two officials including a major and a lieutenant colonel for meeting on campus at night.

"The woman then allegedly lodged a false complaint of sexual misconduct against him and a court of inquiry was initiated against the deceased, as per the complaint," the police official said.

Asked if any arrests will be made, Sadanand Wayse- Patil, Superintendent of Police (GRP), said action will be taken as per the procedure.

