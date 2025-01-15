Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday acknowledged factionalism within the party, describing it as a "natural process" that accompanies the expansion of any political outfit.

He, however, asserted that there would be no compromise on party discipline, particularly amidst allegations of infighting connected to the recent killings of party leaders in Malda district.

The murder of two TMC leaders within a fortnight has sparked speculation that factionalism within the party may be linked to these tragic events.

Banerjee responded by stressing the need for unity, discipline, and a unified approach as the party prepares for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing the issue of factionalism, Banerjee said differences of opinion within large political parties are not unusual.

"When a political party grows in size, factionalism within the party comes as a natural process. Is not factionalism prevailing in the Trinamool Congress? Was there no factionalism in the CPI(M) when it was in power in West Bengal?" Banerjee said, adding that such differences are as natural as those that arise within families.

Banerjee, who is the party's Diamond Harbour MP, emphasised the party's commitment to the values of "niti" (principles) over "Raj" (political control), a distinction that sets TMC apart from other parties such as the BJP and CPI(M).

He said, "We believe in 'niti' whereas BJP and CPI(M) believe in 'Raj' in 'Rajniti'." This, according to Banerjee, reflects the "foundational differences" that defines the TMC's political identity.

While acknowledging that internal rifts are part of any large organisation, Banerjee stressed that the party would remain strict about its internal discipline.

"The party's disciplinary committee has always taken action against those who flout it, and no exception will be made in the coming days," he added.

He also emphasised that no one in the party, regardless of their rank, would be allowed to operate outside the established rules.

"Nobody is above the party's discipline. A booth-level party member as well as me, the national GS, have to maintain the same party discipline," Banerjee added.

In light of recent criminal cases involving TMC members, including the murder of Dulal Sarkar, Banerjee made it clear that those involved in such activities will face strict action.

"The police and administration will take required action against anyone involved in a crime. Mamata Banerjee has clarified her stance saying nobody involved in the case will be spared," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also defended the TMC's proactive approach to internal conflicts, pointing out that the party had not hesitated to take immediate action against its members.

"Have you ever seen such action in other political parties? Have you ever seen members of ruling parties getting arrested during the Left Front's rule in the past or the BJP-ruled states? We have done that," he remarked.

Despite the presence of some "bad people" in the party, Banerjee stressed that the majority of TMC members are dedicated to the party's goals.

"Bad people exist everywhere in society, in every home or family. Crimes and misdeeds happen everywhere, but the number of good people surpasses the bad," he said.

Banerjee also called on party members to remain humble and grounded, urging them to focus on the party's collective goals rather than individual ambitions.

"We need to be humble and approach the people with folded hands. Those who think they can take control of an area and run the party will face trouble," he warned.

Regarding the disciplinary actions taken against suspended members like Arabul Islam and Santanu Sen, Banerjee reiterated that these measures were in line with the party's policies.

"If Mamata Banerjee has taken the decision, what observation shall I have here? Arabul Islam was suspended earlier and arrested by police under the Trinamool government. Nobody is above the party's discipline," he said.

Banerjee also addressed concerns about Sen, a medical professional, who had criticised police's handling of the investigation into the rape-murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

Banerjee clarified that as a doctor, Sen was free to support personal initiatives, but the party's leadership had made the necessary decisions.

"Sen is a doctor and hence, if he wants to support a noble initiative personally, what should I say here? As the party NGS, I can say that we accept the party chairperson's decision," Banerjee said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Banerjee declared the party's commitment to winning every seat. "We want to win in every seat. It is up to the people who they will vote for," he said.

He emphasised that the party would not allow regional divisions to take hold within the state. "There is nothing called 'Uttorbongo' in my dictionary. There is only one 'Bongo,' and that is 'Paschim Banga.' Whatever happens, will happen uniformly in Bengal," he asserted.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding a boycott of artists involved in protests over the RG Kar hospital incident, Banerjee reiterated the TMC's position of non-violence and inclusivity.

"As much as I know Mamata Banerjee, she doesn't believe in boycotts or violence. If Mamata Banerjee was vindictive, how could the media outlets who criticize Trinamool, get government advertisements?" he asked, reinforcing that the party does not engage in boycott politics.

