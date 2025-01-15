Pauri Garhwal, January 15: Two persons, including a minor boy, died and a third person sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a release, the accident took place in the Dhumakot area of the district. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was dispatched to the site upon receipt of information about the mishap, officials said.

As per the officials, the survivor was successfully rescued by the SDRF team. He was, subsequently, rushed to a hospital for treatment, they added. The rescuers also managed to retrieve the bodies of the deceased duo, the release said. The bodies of the deceased identified as Ramesh Lal (17) and Pradeep (37) have been handed over to the local police for necessary action, authorities said. Meanwhile, the injured individual has been identified as 35-year-old Kishore Kumar. The car involved in the accident bore a Delhi-based registration number. Uttarakhand Road Accident: 5 Dead, 17 Injured As Bus Falls Into 100-Meters-Deep Gorge in Pauri (Watch Videos).

The deadly incident came just days after a similar mishap claimed the lives of at least five people and left several others injured in Pauri Garhwal. The earlier accident involved a bus whose driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch near the Dahalchori area. The bus was going from Pauri to Dahalchori. Ten people were initially reported injured by the authorities. There were a total of 22 people on the bus, according to SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi. Uttarakhand Road Accident: 6 Dead, 22 Injured As Bus Falls Into 100-Meters-Deep-Gorge in Pauri Garhwal.

A financial grant of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for the families of the victims of the bus crash by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to immediately provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured in the Pauri bus accident."

