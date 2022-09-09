Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) About 1,200 CCTV cameras have been installed at 222 locations in Gurugram and Manesar area to ensure security and surveillance the main roads and sensitive places, officials said on Friday.

The cameras have been installed under the City Wide Smart Surveillance System.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed this system in Gurugram, Karnal and Faridabad via a video-conference on Friday.

It is a holistic and integrated video surveillance system that has been implemented in the area of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) comprising all 115 sectors of Gurugram and Manesar, GMDA Chief Executive Officer, Sudhir Rajpal said .

Out of 222 locations, 191 spots fall in Gurugram while 31 are located in Manesar area. These installed CCTV Cameras are with facility of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) systems, he said.

These cameras are capable of reading the number plates of vehicles and detecting red light jumpers, he added. PTI COR

