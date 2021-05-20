Jammu, May 20 (PTI) An absconder was arrested nine years after he jumped bail in a case of kidnapping and rape in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Sartaj Aziz, a resident of Bagga-Mahore village, was on the run after jumping bail in a kidnapping and rape case registered at Mahore police station on April 10, 2012, they said.

The man went underground after securing bail from the court and he could not be nabbed for the past several years, police said.

Police were after the accused and after strenuous efforts for years arrested him from the Batmaloo area of Srinagar, they said.

