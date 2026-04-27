Mumbai Road Fire Video: Car Dealer Sets Road on Fire in Goregaon To Shoot Birthday Reel As He Turns 33, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

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Mumbai's Goregaon police have arrested a 33-year-old car dealer after a dangerous stunt intended for social media backfired into a criminal case. Fahad Khalil Salahuddin Shaikh was taken into custody following an incident in the early hours of April 25, where he allegedly poured petrol on a public road and set it ablaze to celebrate his 33rd birthday. The act, captured in a 28-second video, has sparked widespread public outrage and concerns over public safety in the densely populated suburb.

The Midnight Stunt in Goregaon West

The incident occurred around 12:05 AM at Somani Gram, near Ram Mandir Road. According to police reports, Shaikh, a resident of Crystal Heights, chose a spot directly outside the Sunteck City 4th Avenue residential complex to record his celebratory content. Investigators state that Shaikh poured petrol to form the number "33" on the asphalt before igniting it with a matchstick. Mumbai Woman Lashes Out at Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Due To BJP Rally; Video Goes Viral.

Man Sets Road on Fire To Make Birthday Reel In Mumbai

A dangerous stunt performed for a social media reel has triggered public outrage in Goregaon West after a car dealer allegedly set a public road on fire to celebrate his birthday. The incident took place on the MMRDA road outside Sunteck City, 4th Avenue, in the Somani Gram area… pic.twitter.com/En0c8M48b3 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 27, 2026

The resulting fire was documented for his Instagram account, "fahadshaikh0999", through a video and four photographs. While the stunt was intended to gain social media traction, it caused visible damage to the MMRDA road surface at four distinct locations.

Public Risk and Police Intervention

The stunt took place in an area with several parked vehicles, leading officials to highlight the potential for a catastrophic fire. "The act of pouring an inflammable liquid on the road and setting it ablaze posed considerable risk to life and safety of others," the Goregaon police noted. The investigation was triggered after residents and journalists shared the viral footage on social media, tagging the Mumbai Police and demanding accountability. By late April 25, authorities had moved to identify Shaikh and initiated legal proceedings. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

Legal Charges and Penalties Against Shaikh

Following his arrest, Shaikh was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR includes:

Section 125: Acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

Section 287: Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter.

While a notice was initially issued, the latest reports from April 27 confirm that Shaikh has been placed under arrest. This case adds to a growing number of incidents in Mumbai where individuals have faced legal consequences for performing hazardous stunts in public places to create digital content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FPJ and TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).