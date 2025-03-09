New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to host 'Student Parliament' at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi from March 9 to March 11, 2025.

According to a release, this three-day event will bring together student representatives, academicians, policymakers, and social activists from across the country to discuss education, leadership, social harmony, women's empowerment, and nation-building.

The event will exemplify India's unity in diversity, with students from diverse communities, regions, and backgrounds participating.

The Student Parliament will be divided into three major sessions: Tribal Student Youth Parliament (March 9), the Student Women's Parliament (March 10), and the Northeastern Student Youth Parliament (March 11). These sessions will witness the participation of thousands of students, academic experts, social activists, and government officials, with the primary goal of motivating youth to actively engage in national policy-making and governance.

The event will also be graced by top national leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey, who will interact with students, address their concerns, and discuss the future of India's youth.

The Tribal Student Youth Parliament, scheduled for March 9, will provide a platform for students from over 124 tribal communities, including Baiga, Sahariya, Maria, and Madia, to voice their issues and aspirations. The session will focus on tribal education, cultural preservation, effectiveness of government welfare schemes, and employment opportunities.

Discussions will be held on the impact and challenges of government programs like Eklavya Model Schools, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, and TRIFED initiatives.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey will attend as the chief guest, emphasizing the government's commitment to the upliftment of tribal communities. He will also engage with students to gather insights and suggestions, which could contribute to future policy reforms.

On March 10, the Student Women's Parliament will focus on the intellectual and leadership development of female students. Key topics will include women's education, safety, health, self-reliance, career opportunities, and the role of women in 'Developed India 2047.' More than 250 female students, including those from NSS, NCC, and student organizations across the country, will participate in the deliberations.

The session will be led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who will discuss women's social and national roles, equal opportunities, and leadership development.

The forum will also provide student representatives a chance to propose new ideas and initiatives for enhancing women's safety, career growth, and participation in governance.

Scheduled for March 11, the Northeastern Student Youth Parliament will focus on national integration between Northeast India and the rest of the country through cultural exchange. Representatives from all eight Northeastern states will discuss regional challenges, educational opportunities, economic development, and the role of youth in shaping India's future.

The session will highlight Northeast India's contributions to the country's culture and economy, with discussions on infrastructure development, educational reforms, tourism promotion, and strengthening local industries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will engage with Northeastern students on topics related to tribal rights, economic empowerment, and governance, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring that youth from the region play an integral role in India's progress, the ABVP release said.

According to ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, the Student Parliament is not just a platform for discussions but a powerful medium to ensure that youth voices are heard in national policy-making.

This initiative will help students understand social challenges, propose solutions, and take active roles in building the nation.

The grand closing ceremony of the event will feature Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Guest. The three-day discussions and resolutions emerging from the ABVP Student Parliament will serve as an important step toward shaping India's future through education, leadership, and social harmony. (ANI)

