Siliguri (WB), Mar 11 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday clashed with police during its march to Uttarkanya, the West Bengal government secretariat for north Bengal here, demanding justice for victims of alleged sexual atrocities in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Police resorted to lathicharge after the ABVP supporters tried to break barricades put up to prevent them from marching to Uttarkanya, an official said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar Directs Poll Observers, Says 'Ensure Level-Playing Field for Free, Fair and Inducement-Free Polls' (See Pics).

Some protesters and police personnel were injured in the melee, according to reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)