New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): BJP-affiliated student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured a decisive victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025, winning three key posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the post of the Vice President position.

According to the final results, ABVP's Aryan Maan clinched the post of President with 28,821 votes, defeating NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who managed 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.

In the Vice President's contest, NSUI's Rahul Jhansla secured a major win with 29,339 votes, defeating ABVP's Govind Tanwa who polled 20,547. AISA-SFI's Sohan garnered 4,163 votes.

ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary won the post of Secretary with 23,779 votes, leaving behind AISA-SFI's Abhinandana with 9,535 votes and NSUI's Kabir with 9,525 votes. For the Joint Secretary position, ABVP's Deepika Jha secured victory with 21,825 votes, surpassing NSUI's Lav Kush Badhana, who got 17,380 votes, while AISA-SFI's Abhishek received 8,425 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary praised the efforts of the union in fighting these elections, however, he alleged that NSUI was not only contesting against the ABVP but also against the "combined force" of the Delhi University administration, Delhi government, Centre, RSS-BJP, and Delhi Police.

He stated despite these hardships thousands of students extended their support to the Congress-backed student wing.

In a social media post on X, Choudhary wrote, "NSUI fought well in this odd election - not just against ABVP, but against the combined force of DU Admin, Delhi Government, Central Government, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police. Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU Vice President from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. They even tried to steal elections by manipulating EVMs and using professors of DU election team. Win or loss, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger." (ANI)

