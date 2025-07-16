Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the former Engineer-in-Chief of the Telangana Irrigation Department in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to ACB, the case was lodged against C Muralidhar Rao for having acquired assets through unlawful practices during his service.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

ACB also conducted searches at the house of the accused and 11 other places that belonged to him or his relatives.

According to ACB, during the searches one villa at Kondapur, one flat in Bnajara hills, one flat in Yousuf guda, one flat in Begumpet, one flat in Kokapet, one commercial building in Karim Nagar, one commercial building at Hyderabad, one apartment in Kodad, one solar power project of 2KW in Zaheerabad, one apartment under construction at Warangal, 11 acres of agricultural land, 4 residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, 6500 sq. Yards of land in Mokila, three four-wheelers, including a Mercedes-Benz car, gold ornaments, and bank deposits were unearthed.

Also Read | Palghar: Viral Message Claims Masked People Moving in Black SUV To Kidnap Children, Police Urge Public To Show Restraint As Probe Ongoing.

The searches revealed that the accused had acquired these movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position. The searches are still going on. The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value. The Accused officer is arrested and being sent to judicial remand, ACB said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)