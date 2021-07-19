Kota (Rajasthan) July 18 (PTI) Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has started investigation into bribery case involving an IRS officer, who was arrested with over Rs 16 lakh cash in his vehicle.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Shashank Yadav, posted as the general manager of a government opium factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and also holds additional charge of the same post at a similar opium factory in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, was arrested on Saturday with the money, he allegedly received as bribe from opium cultivators in the region, police said.

ACB court judge Pramod Kumar Malik on Sunday sent the accused officer to a four-day remand, ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The investigation would be focused on the farmers, who have allegedly given money to the touts and narcotics officials to get sanction of bigger plots of land for opium cultivation, he said.

The accused officer failed to disclose the source of money recovered from his possession that led to his arrest on Saturday, the ASP said, adding: “One thing is established that the money recovered from IRS Yadav's possession in SUV was unfair and unaccountable.”

This is part of an organised corruption network between narcotics officials, touts and smugglers that the ACB has been unearthing for last 3 years, the ASP said.

The same network was active during the time of the arrest of additional commissioner of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Sahiram Meena.

Meena was arrested on January 26, 2019 for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh against the demand of 5 lakhs for appointing 'Gram Mukhiya', he said.

