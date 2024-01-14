Puri (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik has received an invitation from the Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Pattnaik has crafted numerous sand sculptures featuring Lord Ram on various occasions.

Expressing his appreciation for the invitation, Sudarshan mentioned that it is a blessing for him to be part of this auspicious occasion. He plans to collaborate with eight of his students for the sand art creation during the event, the renowned sand artist said in a statement.

Padma awardee artist has actively taken part in over 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals worldwide, earning numerous accolades for our country. Through his sand art, he consistently strives to raise awareness on various global issues such as HIV/AIDS, global warming, plastic pollution, environmental conservation, counter-terrorism, COVID-19, and more. Sudarshan's dedication to using his art as a medium for social awareness is evident in the impactful themes he chooses for his sand sculptures.

Earlier, in October, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture 'praying for peace' at Odisha's Puri beach in solidarity with the people of Israel affected by the Hamas terror attack. (ANI)

