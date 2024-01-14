Ayodhya, January 14: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made elaborate plans to welcome Ram Lalla to his original seat after a struggle of 500 years. These largescale celebrations have started unfolding in Ayodhya where nearly 5,000 performers and artists would participate in various cultural events and rituals which would go on till March 24, the day Holi would be celebrated.

During the 70-day period prior to Holi, performers from 15 different countries and thousands of folk artists from different parts of the country have been invited. About 100 elevated platforms would be set up across the city where cultural shows would be organised on January 22. The entire city would resonate with ‘Ram dhun’ and bhajans from early morning. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 100 Dignitaries From 55 Nations To Attend Grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22; Here’s Guest List

Bharatkund, Suryakund, Guptar Ghat, Deokali, Saket petrol pump, Ayodhya dham railway station and airport would be other important locations where performances would be held. The cultural department will also organise series of events on the evening of January 22 with Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi and Bhojpuri star and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan scheduled to perform at Tulsi Udyan. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Rajasthan Government Declares January 22 as Dry Day to Mark Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya

Sharma brothers of Ujjain and Kanhaiya Mittal from Chandigarh would enthral the audience at Ram Ki Paidi. The cultural events would be organised at the two locations between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on January 22, said officials.