Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): A Mahila Court here on Monday awarded the life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission and a fine of Rs 90,000 to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted for sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December last year.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.

Public Prosecutor Marry Jayanthi said, "As far as the Gnanasekaran case is concerned, we have got the verdict today. 30 years without remission have been provided. SIT inquired into the incident, they filed a charge sheet at the Mahila court. April 30 for the first time, affected women took the stage. All evidence was provided, as it was satisfactory for the court, today this judgement has come. The highest punishment is a life sentence for this case, and it has been provided."

A second-year student of Anna University was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December. After an investigation, the Chennai Police had arrested Gananesekaran in connection with the case.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday hailed the state police, investigating officers and government lawyers for the expeditious verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case.

In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the state's police swiftly pursued the case and justice was delivered in just five months.

Stalin said he had told the police to prevent crime, and if any incident occurs, no criminal should escape. The criminals, he said, should be investigated expeditiously and punished.

He also slammed the opposition parties who had made allegations against the ruling DMK over the incident and said attempts were made to play "cheap politics".

He said the government has shattered the "slander" being spread. "We will always ensure justice and the safety of women," he said.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy welcomed the verdict, alleging that the DMK had tried to protect the accused, "Chennai Mahila Court sentenced to life Ganasekaran, accused in Anna University, who is also a DMK sympathiser. DMK played many games to protect the accused Ganasekaran in this case. AIADMK ensured the accused got punishment with constant protests from people and on social media. We have been fulfilling our words, we will be the voice of the victim." (ANI)

