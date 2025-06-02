New Delhi, June 2: A case of theft has come to light in the Maalkhana of the Delhi Police's Special Cell located at Lodhi Road. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Head Constable Khurshid, who was posted in the Special Cell until a few days ago, on charges of theft. According to officials, Khurshid escaped from the Special Cell's maalkhana on Friday night with around Rs 51 lakh in cash and a large quantity of jewellery. However, the Maalkhana in-charge became aware of the incident shortly after.

Subsequent investigation, using CCTV footage, identified Head Constable Khurshid. Acting promptly, a team of the Special Cell arrested him on Saturday. According to the Special Cell, Khurshid was previously posted in the maalkhana but was transferred to East Delhi a few days ago. In a separate incident, on Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with the possession and intended distribution of 282 grams of cocaine. Delhi Police Arrest Three Armed Robbers After Brief Encounter in Delhi's Usmanpur Area.

Following specific intelligence inputs, the arrest was made during a targeted operation in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta, stated that the accused, David Leanne, was caught carrying a bag containing a yellow-coloured powdery substance. A field test conducted on-site by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team confirmed the substance to be cocaine, classified as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Delhi: Police Nab Fugitive in Unnatural Sex and Robbery Case After 4-Year Manhunt.

A case has been registered under FIR at the Crime Branch Police Station, and further investigation is underway. This operation was the result of dedicated surveillance and intelligence-gathering efforts led by ASI, who received credible information about a foreign national involved in cocaine distribution across the Delhi-NCR region. The ANTF team swiftly responded and laid a trap in the Tilak Nagar area, where Leanne was apprehended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)