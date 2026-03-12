Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): The accused in the case involving shots fired at an event which marked presence of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday, and the court also directed that a medical examination of the individual be carried out within the next 24 hours.

Counsel for the accused, Arvind Singh, expressed opposition to the police remand. He stated that a weapon had already been recovered in the matter and that the probe was nearing completion, as eyewitnesses had already been recorded.

"The judge gave the police a five-day remand, but we opposed it. We said that a weapon had been recovered in this case and the investigation was almost complete since the witnesses of the eyewitnesses had also been recorded. Still, the judge granted a five-day remand and ordered that a medical examination be conducted after 24 hours," the counsel told ANI.

Reacting to the incident, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said he did not know the accused and was unsure what connection, if any, existed between them.

"I don't know him (the accused), I can't understand what connection I have with him. Now the investigation is underway. Home Minister Amit Shah has told me that we will get to the bottom of this. I hope everything will be clear soon," the National Conference chief said.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

According to police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated. Police said cognisance has been taken, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

