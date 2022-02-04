Puducherry, Feb 4 (PTI) A court on Friday convicted six people of planting a pipe-bomb under the car of former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy at his house here in January 2014 and awarded them imprisonment.

Chief Judge of Puducherry Selvanathan, handling cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sentenced five of the accused to seven years imprisonment while the remaining one got five years.

Police sources said NIA began its probe after the local police handed over the case to it.

The incident took place when Narayanasamy was a Union Minister.

Security staff noticed the pipe-bomb and a bomb detection squad disposed it.

