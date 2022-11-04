New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A court here has granted custody parole to an accused in the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case to appear in an examination.

Accused Gaurav Laura had filed a plea before the court for grant of custody bail or parole on November 5 and November 9.

"The accused is granted custody parole for November 5, 2022, and November 9, 2022, from 12 noon to 6 pm for attending his exams…," additional sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The judge noted that the accused was a student of Class 12 and was granted parole earlier as well on grounds of an examination.

The court further said the accused should deposit Rs 20,000 as expenses with the prison authorities and the rest of the expenses would be borne by the state.

Subsequently, the counsel for the accused moved an application for reducing the amount, saying the accused was from a poor family.

"Keeping in view the submissions… with regard to the financial condition and also considering the fact that the accused has been granted custody parole for examination purposes, the amount of Rs 20,000 which was required to be deposited prior to availing custody parole is now reduced to Rs 10,000," the judge said in an order on Thursday.

Earlier, Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Jindal had opposed the application, saying the accused had to be taken to Haryana for the exams, which would cause an unnecessary burden of expenses on the state.

The court had framed charges against Gaurav Laura, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 15 others on October 12 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

