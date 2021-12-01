Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI): Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh remained constant at 2,149 as the state reported 184 fresh infections, 183 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives in the state has now increased to 20,73,093, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Mahindra Logistics, LOGOS Sign Pact To Develop 1.4 Million Square Feet Warehouse Facilities in Delhi-NCR.

The total recoveries touched 20,56,501 and toll 14,443, it said.

Chittoor district reported 39, Visakhapatnam 28, West Godavari 27, Guntur and Krishna 20 each, East Godavari 14 and Anantapuramu 11 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than seven new cases each, with Kurnool registering zero in 24 hours.

Only Krishna district reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)