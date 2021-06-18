Chennai, June 18 (PTI): Active COVID-19 cases fell below the one lakh mark in Tamil Nadu on Friday after an eight day gap, with the state reporting 89,009 infections, while 8,633 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 24.06 lakh.

The toll touched 30,835 with the addition of 287 deaths.

Active cases fell below the two lakh mark in the state on June 10 and one lakh on June 17.

The day also saw 19,860 people being discharged, taking the total to 22,86,653 leaving 89,009 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily cases 36,184 on May 21 and has been reporting a declining trend since then.

On Friday, Coimbatore was the lone district to report over 1,000 cases, adding 1,089 infections, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

The state capital reported 492 cases, aggregating 5,28,322 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Chennai also crossed the 8,000 mark on Friday (8,001).

A total of 1,70,269 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,08,25,619.

Among the 287 deceased, 67 did not have any co morbities the bulletin said.

