London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Ryan Coogler has made history at the BAFTA Awards with a big win that has added a new feather to his career.

According to Variety, Coogler won the BAFTA award for Original Screenplay for his film Sinners, becoming the first Black winner in this category. The moment was met with loud applause as Coogler walked on stage to accept the honour.

Speaking after his win, Coogler shared how the moment felt for him. "I didn't expect that," Coogler said as he took the stage to massive applause. "This is nerve-wracking."

"I come from a community that loves me. They made me believe that I could do this, that I could be a writer. And it was amazing to be accepted into the community of film actors, the community of Los Angeles ..."

"For all the writers out there, when y'all look at that blank page, think of who you love, think of anybody who you've seen in pain that you identify with and wish they felt better and let that love motivate you. I'll be forever grateful for this, thank you all," he added.

Coogler won against strong names in the category, including I Swear, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, and Sentimental Value.

The BAFTA win has also placed Coogler in a strong position ahead of the Oscars. At the Academy Awards, he will again face Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value, along with Blue Moon and It Was Just an Accident.

So far, only one Black writer has won the Oscar for Original Screenplay. That was Jordan Peele for Get Out. Like Sinners, it was also a horror film. (ANI)

