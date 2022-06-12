Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Activists working for the protection of widows' rights have written to over 200 members of the Maharashtra legislature, urging them to take steps towards enacting a legislation to end the evil practices against such women.

Pramod Zinjade, coordinator of the campaign, told PTI that he and his colleagues have also met these legislators and urged them to raise in the legislature the issue of humiliation of widows.

"Legislators can raise the issue of evil practices that widows are subjected to through various forums in the legislature like the question hour, calling attention notice, debates and work towards enacting a law," he said.

The campaign needs government's support as humiliation of widows should not happen in progressive Maharashtra, he added.

According to Zinjade, practices like wiping the sindoor, breaking her bangles, removing the mangalsutra and toe rings during the funeral of the husband need to be banned.

"Even though times have changed and women are educated and earning, a widow is not allowed in religious, social functions," he said.

