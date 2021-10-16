Bijnor (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 62-year-old actor, who was playing the role of Lord Ram's father King Dashrath, died on stage while enacting a scene during a Ramlila here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hasanpur village in Afzalgarh, about 65 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night, they said.

The actor, Rajendra Singh, suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage while calling out Ram's name during a scene in which he is leaving for exile, the officials said.

By the time his co-actors tried to pick him up, he had already died, they said.

Singh had been playing Dashrath's role for the last 20 years.

