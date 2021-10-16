Chandigarh, October 16: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 has been released by the commission on the official website. According to the notification, the Provisional Answer Key has been released for the exam of SI Male that was conducted on September 26, 2021, for the morning session, and October 13, 2021, for the evening session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key online at hssc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to raise an objection is October 17, 2021 till 5 PM. The candidates should note that the objections raised by candidates through any mode other than the online mode, would not be entertained.

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise an objection

Candidates have to visit the official website-hssc.gov.in to raise objections. Now click on the notification that says, "Inviting Objection For Answer Key (Cat. No. 01 , Advt. No. 03/2021)." Following this, a new window would open up. Candidates should note that they have to log in with their Name, Mobile Number, Roll Number, Email Id, Advt No and Name of the post. Following this, candidates would be able to raise objections.

An official statement by HSSC stated that the decision of the commission with regards to the objections raised by the candidates would be considered as final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).