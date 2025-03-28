Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold its first general council meeting in Thiruvanmayur on Friday, following the party's one-year completion.

The meeting will be held at Ramachandra Convention Hall in Thiruvanmayur.

Massive cutouts welcoming the party chief, Vijay, have been put outside the venue, and its entrance has been designed to resemble the entrance of Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The venue has been adorned with several banners and posters depicting Vijay's political career. All arrangements have been put in place and the venue echoed with the sounds of dhol and nagadas.

In 2024, Vijay announced his entry into the political domain.

Earlier, on February 26, actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam completed its first anniversary. Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor attended the celebration. Kishor is an advisor to Vijay, who is aiming to displace the two Dravidian Parties in the next assembly polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay said that the TVK was emerging as a political force, "We are emerging as the primary political force in Tamil Nadu politics with a firm commitment to creating history in 2026 like 1967 and 1977 without compromising ideological principles at any cost. "

Addressing the public at the event in Chennai, Vijay said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

"This is politics at a different level because we don't know when someone will support, someone will oppose. We can't predict that, and that's why it has been said there is no permanent friend or enemy," Vijay said.

Vijay, speaking on the recent controversy on the three language policy, said that the state and the centre are fighting like Kindergarten students .

"Funds to education have been stopped for the State Government. This is like LKG - UKG students fight. Their responsibility is to give, state responsibility is to get that is our rights. Amid these big problems, two (BJP and DMK) are playing with Hastag," Vijay said. (ANI)

