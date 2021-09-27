Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 27 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Monday cautioned devotees on an advertisement in the social media saying they can go on a chartered helicopter trip to the shrine from Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on payment of Rs 1.11 lakh per head and they can have VIP darshan of the Lord and also of His consort Padmavati in Tiruchanur nearby.

Also Read | PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for The Post of Architect Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Download their E-Admit Cards Online at pstcl.org.

An official of the temple told PTI that legal action would be taken against the private travel agency for posting the advertisement. This could mislead devotees keen on visiting the shrine on Saturdays during the auspicious month of 'Puratasi'. He said the advertisement sought an additional payment of Rs 10,000 to offer worship to the Lord.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)