Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Jitendra Prasad, Vishisht Seva Medal, Additional Director General Border Roads (ADGBR) Eastern Projects, concluded a five-day inspection of the BRO infrastructure under Project Arunank on October 16.

The headquarters of Project Arunank is located at Naharlagun, and it has been involved in road and bridge construction works in several districts of the State of Arunachal Pradesh since 2008.

ADGBR (East), also called on the Governor, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), and apprised him about the works being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to improve border infrastructure in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation as a reliable and longstanding partner in the development of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also interacted with the learnt Chief Secretary, Manish Gupta, IAS, and discussed ways to incorporate new methods for constructing efficient roads without disturbing the ecological balance. The ADGBR (East) also interacted with P. Subramanyam, IFS, PCCF, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and discussed ways to fast-track forest clearances for upcoming roads planned for development in the Border Regions.

The ADGBR (East), along with Chief Engineer Project (Arunank) and Brigadier H. Bhattacharya, visited the roads under construction in the Upper Subansiri district, under the 23 Border Roads Task Force.

During the visit, the inspecting officer emphasised the importance of road connectivity for the seamless movement of troops and equipment, as well as for ensuring the socio-economic development of border areas.

He highlighted that improved roads provide better access to healthcare and infrastructure for the local population, increase trade to boost the local economy, and promote tourism. He acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Project Arunank and the 23 Border Roads Task Force for ensuring connectivity and maintaining border roads in good condition despite harsh climatic conditions and challenging terrain.

He also provided valuable guidance on technical and planning matters to all executives, ensuring the timely completion of road construction works. (ANI)

