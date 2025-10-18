New Delhi, October 18: The festive season is in full swing, and with it comes a series of bank holidays across various states in India. If you’re planning to visit your local bank today, it’s essential to know whether banks are open or closed in your area. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a monthly list of bank holidays, specific to states and cities, so customers can plan accordingly.

Today, October 18, marks the celebration of Dhanteras, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar that kicks off the Diwali festivities. While it's a widely celebrated festival, it does not figure as a national bank holiday according to the RBI's list.

Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Yes, banks are open today, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in most parts of India. Although Dhanteras is being observed today, it is not a listed holiday for banks, so banking services will continue as usual. Additionally, today is the third Saturday of the month. As per RBI regulations, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays, but remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Therefore, branches will be operational across the country today.

However, there is an exception for Assam, where banks will remain closed in observance of Kati Bihu, a local festival. This means customers in Guwahati and other parts of Assam will find bank branches closed today.

While physical branches may be closed in some locations, digital banking services remain unaffected. Customers can continue using UPI, internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and other online platforms for routine banking operations like transfers, payments, and balance inquiries.

So, unless you’re in Assam, you can carry out your bank-related work at the branch today without any disruption.

